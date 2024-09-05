Mackey Arena Named Among Top Venues in College Basketball by Analyst
It's no secret that Mackey Arena is one of the most intimidating venues in college basketball, providing Purdue with an incredibly home-court advantage. But where does it rank among some of the other iconic arenas in the sport?
NCAA.com and Big Ten Network contributor Andy Katz recently ranked his top-10 venues in college basketball. Mackey Arena came in at No. 3 on the list, behind Kansas' Phog Allen Fieldhouse and Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Mackey Arena was the highest-ranked Big Ten arena, edging out UCLA's Pauley Pavilion (No. 4). Michigan State's Breslin Center also cracked the top-10 at No. 8.
Katz has been complimentary of Purdue and its fans in these recent lists. He also ranked the Boilermakers as having the fifth-most passionate fan base in college basketball, as well as the second-best student section (The Paint Crew) in the country.
Not only is Mackey Arena an iconic venue, Purdue fans pack it to the brim every game. The Boilers have sold out 73 straight games, creating a loud and exciting environment.
