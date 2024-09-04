'Our Fans Took Over Phoenix': Matt Painter Recalls Coolest Aspect of Purdue's Final Four Run
Purdue fans have stuck with the men's basketball program through the highs, lows and the oh-so-close moments over the last four decades. So, when the Boilermakers punched their ticket to the Final Four last season — the program's first since 1980 — there was an urgency to paint Phoenix black and gold.
Coach Matt Painter says seeing that much support was his favorite part of the entire experience.
Fans flocked to Phoenix for the 2024 Final Four, hoping to see Purdue win its first national championship in the NCAA Tournament era. They turned State Farm Stadium into Mackey Arena West, creating a home-like atmosphere for Painter and the Boilers.
In an appearance on College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein, Painter was asked about the entire Final Four experience. The longtime coach at Purdue was quick to point to fan support as his favorite part of the experience.
"Probably the coolest thing for us was the practice. Going out there and seeing how many Purdue fans (were there)," Painter said. "And you don't know it but you realize it after the fact, our fans took over Phoenix, in terms of the numbers. You could also make a slight there, they've been waiting 44 years to be able to do that.
"But just to give them that experience and see your bus going down the street — no matter where you were, it was just packed with black and gold. That was really cool."
Purdue defeated North Carolina State 63-50 in the Final Four game, advancing to the national championship for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers came up one-game short of bringing a title back to West Lafayette, falling 75-60 to UConn.
Despite the loss, Purdue still enjoyed one of the best years in program history. It ended the year with a 34-5 record and a Big Ten regular season title, in addition to the Final Four trip.
It's no secret that Purdue fans are among the most passionate in college basketball. They proved it to Painter and his team throughout last year's NCAA Tournament.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINT CREW BIG TEN'S BEST STUDENT SECTION: Purdue's "Paint Crew" is undoubtedly one of the best student sections in college basketball. One expert says its the second-best in the country. CLICK HERE
PAINTER RECEIVES PURDUE'S HIGHEST HONOR: Matt Painter has been presented with the "Order of the Griffin" by Purdue University president Dr. Mung Chiang. It is the highest honor an employee can receive. CLICK HERE