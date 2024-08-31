Matt Painter Awarded Purdue University's Highest Honor by School President
Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter has received a prestigious honor from the university. The longtime leader of the Boilermakers was presented with the "Order of the Griffin," the highest honor any employee at the school can receive.
The announcement regarding Painter's achievement was announced Friday night. Purdue University president Dr. Mung Chiang awarded the basketball coach with the prestigious honor.
"I am delighted to recognize Matt Painter with the Order of the Griffin, Purdue's highest honors for faculty and staff employees," Chiang said in a statement. "Not only did he do a masterful job this past year coaching our Boilermakers to their winningest season in program history with 34 victories and their first National Championship appearance in 55 years, but he has also built a program consistently reflecting the Boilermaker values and character in integrity, humility, sportsmanship, grit and excellence in both academics and athletics among the student-athletes."
Painter receives the award a few months after leading Purdue to a 34-5 record on the hardwood. The Boilermakers were Big Ten regular season champions and earned their first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. It was also the Boilers' first Final Four appearance since 1980.
The 2024-25 college basketball season will mark Painter's 20th at Purdue. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season titles, two conference tournament championships and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Painter has posted an overall record 447-203 in West Lafayette.
Per PurdueSports.com, "'The Order of the Griffin' recognizes outstanding service to Purdue by men and women whose commitment has gone beyond the call of duty and greatly benefited the university."
