Making Simple Plays Becoming More Difficult For Purdue During 4-Game Losing Streak
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For a 12-game stretch between late December and early February, Purdue was making life difficult for every opponent it faced. Over the last two weeks, though, the Boilermakers only seem to be making things tough for themselves.
Purdue dropped a 73-58 game to Indiana on Sunday, losing a fourth straight game and falling to 19-9 on the season. With an 11-6 Big Ten record, the hopes of winning a third consecutive Big Ten title have burst.
The second half performance against Indiana was a microcosm of these last four games for Purdue. It held a 12-point lead at halftime and carried all the momentum into the locker room. The crowd at Assembly Hall was on the verge of turning on the Hoosiers.
But the Boilers couldn't make the easy plays in the second half. The team's two leaders, Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, tried to force too much. It led to bad shots, turnovers and easy buckets for Indiana.
Purdue's inability to make the simple plays in the second half was frustrating for coach Matt Painter.
"What they were doing to Trey Kaufman(-Renn) and how they were doing it, it was a pretty simple read. It's not a hard read. If they're not going to let you get in there, you pass the basketball and someone else is going to shoot it," Painter said. "What we were doing to go against it to get open looks, he just had to make simple, fundamental plays. We didn't make that.
"Then we didn't get good point guard play. We started to turn the basketball over there. We just have to have better leadership in those areas. Just make simple plays, move the basketball — if they want to take something away, whatever they give you just take it. It's not a hard game."
Purdue has now squandered sizable leads in each of the last four games. The Boilers have led by at least seven points in each of those contests, owning double-digit leads in games against Michigan and Indiana. They also led Wisconsin by nine points at Mackey Arena during the lone home game in this stretch.
Three times over the last four games, Purdue has entered the locker room at halftime with an advantage on the scoreboard.
The inability to close out games has become a real issue for the Boilermakers this month. It's been a surprising twist for a team that had won 11 times in a 12-game stretch and sat atop the Big Ten standings.
Yes, there's a lot Purdue needs to address during the week leading up to Friday's game against UCLA. More than anything, though, the Boilers need to get back to playing fundamental basketball.
"To me, it starts with our concentration and taking care of the basketball," Painter said. "I think that's where it starts and ends for me. Doesn't mean there aren't other issues, because there are."
