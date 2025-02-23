Matt Painter Provides Explanation on No-Call Between Anthony Leal, Caleb Furst
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Emotions can sometimes get the best of competitors during a rivalry game. That appeared to be the case on Sunday, when Indiana's Anthony Leal appeared to kick Purdue's Caleb Furst below the belt while the two fought for a rebound. And while it was a play that happened early in the game, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter was frustrated with the lack of consistency regarding the call.
Leal and Furst were tangled up, both falling to the ground while trying to box each other out for a rebound. When Leal got up to run to the other end of the floor, his leg kicked back and hit Furst. Initially, a foul was called on the Indiana guard. Officials then went to the monitor to review the play.
After taking a few minutes to look it over, officials determined it was an innocent play. Not only was Leal not hit with a flagrant, the personal foul was wiped off the board.
Painter was asked if he received an explanation for the ruling.
"He just said he kicked him. They said he was going and he pushed back to run when he kicked him," Painter said.
Later in the game, Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn was whistled for a flagrant foul after he hit Indiana's Trey Galloway with an elbow while attempting a jump-hook. That call, more than the previous one, bothered the Purdue coach.
"So, my whole thing is ... it is what it is. It's basketball, it's competition, it's not that big of a deal. But they have the rules all skewed," Painter said. "Like, Trey Kaufman might have elbowed that guy in the head, he's shooting a jump-hook. I got it. But when I go to turn and shoot a jump-hook and you have your face right there — he didn't haul off and elbow somebody without the ball in his hands.
What was particularly frustrating for Painter — across multiple games — is the lack of consistency with the officiating, especially with the use of replay.
"I think if I reffed a game, I think I would mess up a lot of s***," Painter said. "I really believe that. I ref in practice and I mess up things all the time. But you let me go to that monitor with a TV, I'm not messing that one up. You let me rewind four or five times, I'm going to get those. But I think our rules our skewed. I don't think they understand basketball plays."
Indiana defeated Purdue 73-58, handing the Boilermakers a fourth straight loss. Painter's team returns to action on Friday, when it hosts UCLA at Mackey Arena.
