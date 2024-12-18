March Madness 2025: 10 Big Ten Teams Included in Latest Bracketology from ESPN
As 2024 winds down and we prepare for a new calendar year, the nonconference portion of the college basketball season is reaching its conclusion. In just a few weeks, leagues will get into the meat of their schedules, setting up plenty of NCAA Tournament implications.
While it's still way too early to get wrapped up in March Madness seeding, it's still fun to see where teams stand in mid-December. This week, ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology, which includes 10 Big Ten teams. That's the second-highest total for any league, behind only the SEC (13).
Before taking a look at the 10 Big Ten teams Lunardi currently has in the field, he also has a three teams from the conference on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but on the outside looking in.
Lunardi currently has Nebraska and Indiana listed in his "First Four Out" category. Iowa is labeled as a "Next Four Out" squad. The 10 Big Ten teams Lunardi has in the field include: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin.
Here's where Lunardi has those 10 teams seeded as of Dec. 17 (you can view the complete bracket here):
First Four
- No. 12 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Arizona State
South Region (Atlanta)
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Creighton/No. 11 Missouri
- No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 North Carolina
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Kent State
- No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Providence
- No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Penn State
West Region (San Francisco)
- No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Lipscomb
- No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Arkansas
East Region (Newark)
- No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Milwaukee
- No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Liberty
