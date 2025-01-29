March Madness 2025: 9 Big Ten Teams Included in Mike DeCourcy's Latest Bracket Forecast
We've reached the most important stretch of the college basketball season. January is coming to a close, which means there's essentially just one month remaining until conference tournaments commence and March Madness begins.
Earlier this season, it appeared that the Big Ten would receive double-digit bids into this year's NCAA Tournament. However, FOX's Mike DeCourcy has nine teams from the league earning a spot in this year's event in his latest Bracket Forecast, released on Tuesday.
It's still the second-most bids of any league, behind only the SEC (13). DeCourcy has the Big 12 receiving eight bids and projects the ACC will have five teams in the field.
As of right now, the Big Ten also doesn't have any teams on the bubble. Nobody from the league is listed in DeCourcy's Last Four In, First Four Out or Next Four Out. In other words, the teams on the outside of the tournament field would have to make up a lot of ground over the next month.
Below is a look at where DeCourcy has each of the nine Big Ten teams projected for this year's tournament, as of Jan. 28.
West Regional (San Francisco)
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville
- No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 George Mason
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 North Carolina/No. 11 UCF
East Regional (Newark)
- No. 7 Maryland vs. No. 10 San Diego State
- No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 9 West Virginia
South Regional (Atlanta)
- No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Yale
- No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Midwest Regional (Indianapolis)
- No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Norfolk State
- No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 12 Arkansas State
