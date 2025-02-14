Purdue Basketball Adds Home-and-Home Series with Prominent Big 12 Program
Purdue has added another big-time opponent to its 2025-26 nonconference basketball schedule. On Friday, the program announced that it has agreed to a home-and-home series with Big 12 power Iowa State.
The home-and-home series will begin during the 2025-26 season, which will be played at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Purdue will then travel to Ames during the 2026-27 campaign for a showdown with Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.
Specific dates for the games will be announced at a later date.
- 2025-26 season: Iowa State at Purdue (Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.).
- 2026-27 season: Purdue at Iowa State (Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa).
Purdue and Iowa State have played just five times on the basketball court. The latest meeting was an 80-76 win for the Boilermakers in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State currently owns a 19-5 record and a 9-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are ranked 10th in the country in the Associated Press poll and will likely be a top-four seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Since coach TJ Otzelberger took over in the 2021-22 season, Iowa State has compiled a 188-103 record and has reached the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons. The Cyclones won the 2024 Big 12 Tournament to earn an automatic bid to March Madness.
The Cyclones have reached the Sweet 16 twice under Otzelberger.
Purdue's nonconference schedule is already loaded with great matchups. In addition to Iowa State, the Boilermakers will also play Alabama, Auburn and Marquette. Including Iowa State, all four teams are currently ranked in the top-18 of the Associated Press poll.
The Boilermakers will travel to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama, will host Marquette at Mackey Arena and will take on Auburn in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis).
Under coach Matt Painter, Purdue is no stranger to scheduling tough opponents during the nonconference portion of the season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Boilermakers played Alabama, Auburn, Marquette, North Carolina State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
It's a strategy that Painter says prepares his team for Big Ten play and the NCAA Tournament.
"The Mark Few (Gonzaga) and Tom Izzo (Michigan State) style of scheduling — they've had years where they just rolled. They've had some years where they've taken some hits," Painter said in November 2024.
"But when it comes conference time and getting into the NCAA Tournament, I think proof is in the pudding that they're really prepared."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
TWO BOILERS RECEIVED MIDSEASON HONOR: Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were both named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, which was unveiled on Friday. CLICK HERE
EDEY'S ADVICE TO WOODEN AWARD CANDIDATES: Former Purdue star and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey is giving some advice to candidates up for the 2025 John Wooden Award. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS WISCONSIN: No. 7 Purdue hosts No. 16 Wisconsin in a massive Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon. TV and radio information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
CREAN TALKS PAINTER'S SUCCESS: Tom Crean had plenty of experience competing against Purdue coach Matt Painter. The former Indiana coach explained what makes Painter such a unique leader. CLICK HERE