March Madness 2025: Purdue Jumps Up to No. 2 Seed in Multiple Bracket Projections
Purdue's seven-game winning streak has really helped its cause in terms of NCAA Tournament bracket seeding, at least according to the experts. The Boilermakers are currently projected as a No. 2 seed in multiple projections released this week.
The boost comes after Purdue's impressive West Coast trip, defeating Washington 69-58 last Wednesday and taking down Oregon 65-58 on Saturday. The Boilers improved to 15-4 overall and are 7-1 in Big Ten play.
Matt Painter's team has now won seven straight games, six of which have come by double digits. As a result, the Boilermakers are now jumped from a No. 4 seed to a No. 2 seed in several prominent bracket projections.
Here's a look at where Purdue is projected among some of the top analysts: Mike DeCourcy (FOX Sports), Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Field of 68, Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) and Andy Katz (NCAA.com):
- DeCourcy: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (South Region)
- Lunardi: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (South Region)
- Palm: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Akron (East Region)
- Katz: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Akron (East Region)
- Field of 68: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Quinnipiac (West Region)
CBS Sports and NCAA.com are the two projections that have Purdue lower than a No. 2 seed, projecting the Boilermakers as a No. 3 seed. Still, it's a pretty good spot for Painter and his team at this point in the season.
Purdue will try to add to its resume this week, hosting Ohio State on Tuesday and Michigan on Friday.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BTN'S FEATURE ON KAUFMAN-RENN: In a recent episode of "The Journey," Big Ten Network highlighted Trey Kaufman-Renn's rise from a redshirt freshman to Purdue's leading scorer and rebounder. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-OHIO STATE: No. 11 Purdue returns to Mackey Arena on Tuesday to host a hungry Ohio State team. Here is television information, key stats, top players and more for the matchup between the Boilermakers and Buckeyes. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN NAMED BIG TEN POTW: Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has been named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season. He had a huge week for the Boilers last week. CLICK HERE
PAINTER PREVIEWS OHIO STATE: Even though Ohio State is 2-5 in league play, the Buckeyes are still a tough team. Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about what makes the Buckeyes so dangerous. CLICK HERE