March Madness 2025: Where 11 Big Ten Teams Stand in Mike DeCourcy's Bracket Forecast
By the end of the week, the calendar will officially flip to March. That means the importance of games is only intensifying as some teams battle for seeding while others are just hoping to earn a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. FOX's Mike DeCourcy has provided his latest "Bracket Forecast," and has nine Big Ten teams in the field.
But with two weeks in the regular season and conference tournaments still remaining, there's plenty of time for things to change. And there are two Big Ten teams that are still hoping to make some noise down the stretch.
Before we jump into the nine teams in the March Madness field, let's talk about the bubble. DeCourcy has both Indiana and Ohio State listed among the First Four Out teams. With strong runs down the stretch, could they both carve out a spot in the NCAA Tournament?
Here's a look at where DeCourcy has projected each Big Ten team for this year's tournament based on the current information. His complete projection of the 68-team field is included below.
East Region (Newark, N.J.)
- No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 13 Akron
- No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Oklahoma
West Region (San Francisco)
- No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State
- No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 UConn
South Region (Atlanta)
- No. 4 Maryland vs. No.1 3 Lipscomb
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Norfolk State
- No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 McNeese State
- No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Nebraska
