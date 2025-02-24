Ex-Northwestern Star Boo Buie Shades Indiana's Anthony Leal After Kicking Caleb Furst
While he was at Northwestern, Boo Buie might have been one of Purdue's greatest enemies. But a day after the Boilermakers' loss to Indiana in Bloomington, the ex-Wildcat might have become an ally — and it all stemmed from when Anthony Leal kicked Caleb Furst in Sunday's game.
Early in Sunday's game, Leal and Furst got tangled up while boxing out for a rebound. After the two fell to the floor, Leal got up and kicked Furst in a sensitive region. Initially, it was called a foul on the floor and reviewed as potential flagrant. After replaying it, officials determined it was an innocent play, wiping away the foul entirely.
Video of the play made its way to social media, asking for fan input. That's when Buie chimed in with his own thoughts on the play ... and Leal.
"Yeah, I always knew bro was strange," Buie wrote. "What you doing my man?"
Most Purdue fans were unhappy with the no-call, voicing their frustration on social media. Although Buie had plenty of memorable moments on the basketball court as an enemy of the Boilermakers, he was on their side in this one.
