Purdue vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
The second ranked team in college basketball is in danger of suffering its first loss of the season. No. 2 Purdue is set to visit No. 8 Alabama on Thursday as a 3.5-point underdog after its underwhelming performance against Oakland. The Boilermakers will have to step it up to improve to 3-0.
Purdue is off to a 2-0 start this year after falling short to Houston in last season’s NCAA tournament and can still depend on point guard Braden Smith’s elite playmaking. However, it hasn’t quite looked as good as a team ranked so highly should in a pair of tune-up games. Alabama has pulled off an impressive upset against a ranked team and will enter Thursday hungry for a second top-10 win.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Purdue: +3.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Purdue: +160
- Alabama: -194
Total
- 174.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Purdue vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Purdue record: 2-0
- Alabama record: 2-0
Purdue vs. Alabama Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Alabama Best Prop Bet
- Labaron Philon OVER 17.5 points (-115)
Philon appears ready to take over as the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer following the departure of Mark Sears. The sophomore guard has been handed the keys of an offense that led the nation with 90.7 points per game last season.
The season is young, but Philon’s shot volume has nearly doubled and he’s averaging a team-high 23.5 points per game on 15.0 shots per contest with efficient shooting splits. He can hit this total easily if he continues to shoot 63.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep.
Purdue vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Purdue is undefeated just like Alabama but is already showing signs of weakness. The Boilermakers are 0-2 against the spread and have failed to cover twice when favored by more than 30 points.
Purdue was deadlocked against a winless Oakland team at halftime of its last game and going on the road against a top-10 team will present much more of a challenge. Especially against a team with Alabama’s momentum.
The Crimson Tide are 1-1 against the spread after beating No. 12 St. Johns by seven as a four-point road underdog. They’ve already warmed up by toppling a team that could make a deep run in March in enemy territory.
Back the home team.
Pick: Alabama -3.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
