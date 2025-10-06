Matt Painter Earns Highest Purdue Alumni Honor, Joining Neil Armstrong, Red Mackey
Matt Painter joined an exclusive group following Friday's basketball practice. The former Boilermaker guard and current head coach was presented with the Purdue Alumni Association's Distinguished Alumni Award for Meritorious Service. He joins the likes of other notable Purdue University alumni such as Neil Armstrong and "Red" Mackey to receive the award.
Painter was presented with the prestigious honor following the team's practice on Friday. Players and staff were gathered around center court as he received the honor. He becomes the first individual to receive the honor since 1999.
Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan, the first and last men on the moon, were the last to receive the distinguished honor.
Other individuals who have received the award include Gus "Red" Mackey and John Wooden, per Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star. Painter became the 31st individual to receive the award since its inception in 1946.
Monday, the Purdue men's basketball team shared a video of Painter receiving his award from the Purdue Alumni Association.
After being recognized, you can hear Painter make the joke, "Who are they giving this to?"
Painter, who played at Purdue from 1989 to 1993 under legendary coach Gene Keady, took over the program in 2005. In his 20 seasons leading the Boilermakers, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.
In 2024, he led Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980, and the team made its first National Championship Game appearance since 1969. He has amassed 471 career wins in West Lafayette and 496 total wins as a college coach (Southern Illinois 2003-04).
Painter has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year five times in his career.
Painter on "Mount Rushmore" of current coaches
There has been a lot of praise thrown Painter's way recently, and deservedly so. In addition to receiving Purdue's highest alumni award, he was named one of the best coaches in college basketball by analyst and broadcaster John Fanta.
Yes, the award from Purdue's Alumni Association probably carries a little more weight, but Fanta's inclusion of Painter on his "Mount Rushmore" of current coaches speaks to Painter's success and popularity on a national scale.
"In 2025, if you put a Mount Rushmore together of the current coaches in the sport, Matt Painter is on that Mount Rushmore," Fanta said on the Field of 68. "If I'm asking somebody to coach a team, he is on that Mount Rushmore."
Painter has assembled a 2025-26 roster that many believe can challenge for a national championship. After Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn came so close to hoisting the NCAA trophy in 2024, all are hungry for another bite at the apple.
Purdue's 2025-26 season officially begins on Tuesday, Nov. 4, hosting Evansville at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will have an exhibition game at Kentucky on Oct. 24 and another exhibition contest against UIndy on Oct. 29.
