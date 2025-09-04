College Basketball Analyst Puts Purdue's Matt Painter on Current 'Mount Rushmore'
If college basketball analyst John Fanta had to pick one person to coach any team in the country, Matt Painter is on his short list of candidates. The beloved hoops broadcaster says the longtime Purdue leader is on the "Mount Rushmore" of coaches today.
Fanta commented on a recent appearance on the Field of 68, discussing Purdue's outlook for the 2025-26 season. The Boilermakers are a favorite to win a national championship this coming season, and Painter is a big reason why.
"In 2025, if you put a Mount Rushmore together of the current coaches in the sport, Matt Painter is on that Mount Rushmore," Fanta said on the show. "If I'm asking somebody to coach a team, he is on that Mount Rushmore."
In addition to Painter, Fanta also mentioned names such as UConn's Dan Hurley, St. John's Richard Pitino, and Houston's Kelvin Sampson. When longtime college basketball figures like Tom Izzo and Bill Self were mentioned, he said he'd still take Painter over those two.
"I'm not taking Izzo and Self over Matt Painter today," Fanta said. "Maybe Nate Oats is in the conversation."
Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Painter has guided Purdue to four Big Ten regular-season titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship, eight NCAA Tournament appearances, which include six Sweet 16 trips and the program's first National Championship Game appearance since 1969.
Painter has established one of the strongest cultures in college basketball, and as a result, he'll be coaching one of the top teams in the sport in 2025-26. It's hard to argue against Fanta when it comes to the Purdue coach being among the best right now.
Matt Painter's record at Purdue
Painter is entering his 21st season as the head coach in West Lafayette. In that time, the Boilermakers have compiled a 471-215 overall record with five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Purdue has won at least 20 games nine times in the last 11 years.
Entering the 2025-26 campaign, Purdue will be the favorite to win the Big Ten and reach the Final Four. If the Boilers follow through on those expectations, it would be their third conference title in the last four years and would also be their second Final Four appearance in the previous three seasons.
Expectations are high in West Lafayette this year, but Purdue has one of the best rosters and one of the best coaches on its side.
