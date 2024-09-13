Matt Painter Excited About Big Weekend in Purdue Sports, Recruiting Opportunities
This weekend is a significant one for Purdue sports. Ryan Walters and the football team hosts No. 18 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium — the Fighting Irish's first visit to West Lafayette since 2013. On Friday, Dave Shondell's volleyball team competes in the SMU Doubletree Invitational in Dallas.
It's also a big weekend on the recruiting front for the men's basketball team, and Matt Painter is fired up for all of it.
Painter sent out a message on Friday that got fans excited for a huge weekend of Purdue athletics. "Let's have a big weekend Boilermaker nation," he wrote on X.
The Purdue football team, which is 1-0, is hoping to defeat Notre Dame for the first time since 2007. The Boilermakers have dropped eight straight contests to the Fighting Irish.
On the volleyball front, the Boilers are hoping to improve on their 6-0 start, which include four sweeps. Purdue opens the SMU Doubletree Invitational against Houston on Friday and will play either SMU or Kentucky on Saturday.
As for Painter, he's set to host a pair of skilled basketball recruits — Tre Singleton and Antione West Jr.
West, a three-star shooting guard out of Toledo, Ohio, received an offer from Purdue back in May. Singleton is a four-star in-state prospect from Jeffersonville, Ind. He received his offer in July.
Without question, it's a busy weekend across the board for the Boilermakers. It should make for a lot of fun and excitement across all three sports.
