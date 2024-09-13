Ryan Walters Says Purdue 'Pissed Off' Entering Rivalry Game vs. No. 18 Notre Dame
Purdue is carrying a pretty big chip on its shoulder into Saturday's rivalry showdown against No. 18 Notre Dame. It's something coach Ryan Walters loves to see from his group before a huge matchup.
During his weekly radio show on Thursday, Walters was asked about the mentality of the team heading into a rivalry game against the Fighting Irish. The Boilermakers were a big underdog, with the opening line set at 10.5 points in favor of Notre Dame (per FanDuel.com).
"This group is hungry. They're pissed off. We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we've got a lot of belief," Walters said. "That's a recipe I feel really confident in."
Purdue has been on a mission to prove the doubters wrong since the beginning of the season. In the preseason polls, the Boilers were selected to finish last in the 18-team conference. It's provided Walters' squad with some added motivation since Big Ten Media Days.
"I definitely feel like there's a chip on everyone's shoulder in the building," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days. "We're all here to compete. The three things we talk most about in our program are competitive, selfless and disciplined with competitive being at the forefront.
"So, when you go 4-8, you better have a chip on your shoulder. I feel like the guys we brought in feel like they have something to prove, as well. Definitely use it as motivation. Can't really pay attention or harp on it too much, but we're not going to turn a blind eye to the elephant in the room. We definitely addressed that as a team."
Although Notre Dame lost last weekend to Northern Illinois, there's a lot of people believing the Fighting Irish will bounce back against Purdue. And there might be some credence to it.
The Boilers haven't defeated the Irish since 2007, losing eight straight games in the series. Walters wasn't part of any of those losses, with the last game played in 2021.
Saturday serves as a big opportunity for Purdue to prove it's prepared to take a big step in the college football world. It's a reason why Walters says he's had the game "circled on my calender" for months.
Predicting the outcome is impossible, but it sounds like we're going to see a highly-motivated Purdue team at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
