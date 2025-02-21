Purdue's Matt Painter Among 15 Candidates for Naismith Coach of the Year
Purdue coach Matt Painter is among the finalists for the Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year. He is one of 15 men's college basketball coaches named to the midseason watch list for the award.
In his 20th season at Purdue, Painter has guided the Boilermakers to a 19-8 overall record and an 11-5 mark in Big Ten play. Although they're two games out of first place in the standings, they're still in the hunt for a third consecutive Big Ten title.
Purdue returned a lot of talent from last year's squad, with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all back. However, the Boilermakers lost two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis and starting guard Lance Jones from last year's 34-5 squad that reached the National Championship Game.
Painter has led the Boilermakers to five Big Ten regular season titles and two Big Ten Tournament championships. He's in his 20th season in West Lafayette and the Boilers are poised to reach the NCAA Tournament for a 16th time under Painter.
Last year, Painter was named the Big Ten co-Coach of the Year, sharing the honor with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg.
Here are the 15 coaches who made the midseason watch list:
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
- Dennis Gates, Missouri
- Todd Golden, Florida
- Penny Hardaway, Memphis
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Pat Kelsey, Louisville
- Dusty May, Michigan
- Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
- Ben McCollum, Drake
- Matt Painter, Purdue
- Bruce Pearl, Auburn
- Rick Pitino, St. John's
- Richard Pitino, New Mexico
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston
- Jon Scheyer, Duke
