Matt Painter Provides Injury Update on Freshman Daniel Jacobsen
Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen suffered a leg injury early in Friday night's game against Northern Kentucky. Following the contest, coach Matt Painter provided an update on the situation.
Jacobsen got tangled up with a Northern Kentucky player, falling awkwardly to the ground. The 7-foot-4 center was in obvious pain and needed assistance walking off the court. He then went back to the locker room.
Later in the half, Jacobsen returned to the bench with crutches and a bag of ice below his right knee. He did not return to the game.
"They just said it was a lower-leg injury," Painter said. "They'll get MRI or X-rays tomorrow. So, we should know something by the end of the day tomorrow or the following day."
Jacobsen had a strong debut on Monday, scoring 13 points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots. He has started in each of Purdue's first two games of the season.
Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Boilermakers will host Yale at Mackey Arena on Monday.
