Purdue Freshman Center Daniel Jacobsen Suffers Injury vs. Northern Kentucky
Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen suffered a leg injury during Friday night's game against Northern Kentucky. The 7-foot-4 Boilermaker exited the contest early in the first half.
Jacobsen got tangled up with a Northern Kentucky defender and fell to the floor. He struggled to get back to his feet and needed assistance getting to the bench. The freshman went back to the locker room.
Jacobsen returned to the bench with ice on right leg and using crutches. It seems unlikely that he'll return to tonight's game, but the nature of the injury is unknown.
Jacobsen enjoyed a solid debut on Monday night against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in a 90-73 victory.
Now, Purdue will rely on Will Berg, Caleb Furst and Raleigh Burgess in the post.
