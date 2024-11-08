Purdue Freshman Daniel Jacobsen Adapting to More Physical Play
Embracing a more physical style of play has been a goal for 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen from the moment he stepped on Purdue's campus. It's something he's continually working towards, even as the Boilermakers start the 2024-25 season.
Jacobsen earned the starting job at center for Purdue's opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday. He played well in his first collegiate game, scoring 13 points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots.
The freshman was most impressive in the final seven minutes, scoring six blocks and coming up with a huge block at a pivotal moment, helping Purdue secure a 90-73 victory to start the year 1-0.
It was a strong debut for Jacobsen. Coach Matt Painter complimented the freshman, saying it was probably his finest stretch of basketball since getting on campus.
There's still plenty of room for improvement, though. That's why acclimating to a more physical style of play is critical for the 7-footer.
"The thing that he has to improve on is just getting into crowds," Painter said after Monday's game. "Catching the ball and being able to finish, catching the ball and being able to pass. Being able to take contact and be able to play."
Yes, Jacobsen is the same height as former Purdue superstar Zach Edey, but he doesn't have the same build. The freshman is 70 pounds lighter than the two-time National Player of the Year, listed at 230 pounds.
There's some concern that, when Purdue plays some of the more physical teams on the schedule, the freshman could get pushed around in the post. That's why Jacobsen is placing an emphasis on improving his strength throughout the season without sacrificing his current skill set.
"I've got to play the games that I have right in front of me, but at the same time, I'm trying to keep eating, keep lifting, gain weight," Jacobsen said. "But then do what I can now, play physically, run the floor, do everything I can."
Jacobsen's skills have already been a huge asset to Purdue. He can score in the post, knock down jump shots and run the floor. The freshman is an excellent shot blocker.
Once he adds the physical aspect to his game, watch out.
