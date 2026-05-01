Matt Painter Says One Quality Sets Incoming Purdue Guard Luke Ertel Apart

The numbers were stellar, the achievements were plentiful and the recognition has been nonstop. Yet when Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about what he liked most about Luke Ertel, he didn't mention any of that. When it comes to the newest point guard in West Lafayette, Painter spoke about his "intestinal fortitude."

Ertel put together an impressive senior campaign at Mt. Vernon, leading the Marauders to a 28-3 record and the school's first state championship in basketball. He ended the season averaging 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

As a result, Ertel was named Indiana Mr. Basketball.

None of that was mentioned when Painter spoke about the new Purdue guard in the latest For Pete's Sake podcast. The Boilermakers' head coach talked mostly about Ertel's competitive spirit and work ethic.

"Just a tough dude, a winner. He knows how to play on both ends. Looks ready to me, just from a competitive nature," Painter said. "He has the best intestinal fortitude of anybody I've recruited. He plays hard every time. He plays hard in pick-up games, he plays hard in practice, and he picks up the ball full-court. No one has to ask him to do those things; it's the way he's wired."

Ertel was the first player of the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Purdue. Entering his junior season at Mt. Vernon, the 6-foot-1 guard verbally pledged to play for Painter and the Boilermakers in August 2024.

Since then, Ertel has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings. He comes to Purdue with a four-star rating and is ranked as the No. 1 player from Indiana and a top-50 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

Luke Ertel and Omer Mayer at the point guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) takes a shot. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

When Ertel arrives in West Lafayette, there's going to be a lot of competition for the starting job at the point guard position. With Braden Smith headed to the NBA, the two youngsters will battle it out during the summer and fall to replace the two-time All-American.

Mayer came off the bench for the Boilers in his first season with the program. He averaged 5.5 points and 1.2 assists per game as a reserve. However, Mayer was forced to learn another position, playing off the ball as opposed to the primary ball-handler for most of his freshman season.

There's an expectation that Mayer will be much more comfortable with the basketball back in his hands, running the offense. But Ertel isn't going to let Mayer win the starting job without a fight. And if Painter believes the incoming freshman is ready to play at the college level, it could be an incredible competition throughout the offseason.

Regardless of how that battle plays out, Purdue will have a strong backcourt presence. Not only will the Boilers have Mayer and Ertel running the point, but C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, Antione West Jr. and Jacob Webber could all have a significant impact, as well.

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