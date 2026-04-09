Luke Ertel Joins Growing List of Boilers to Win Indiana's Mr. Basketball Award

Another Boilermaker holds the title of Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Thursday, Mt. Vernon star and 2026 Purdue signee Luke Ertel was named the recipient of the Indiana Mr. Basketball award for the 2025-26 high school season. It is the second major honor the future Boiler has received, also being named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ertel is now the 14th Purdue commit to receive the prestigious honor. The last Boilermaker to win it was Braden Smith, who was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2022 following his senior campaign at Westfield.

In 2021, Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst was also named Indiana Mr. Basketball. Both Smith and Furst were members of Purdue's 2023-24 squad that won the Big Ten championship and reached the National Championship Game.

Luke Ertel is named Mr. Basketball. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's just a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid, I feel like I've worked super hard to be in this moment," Ertel said in a video posted on social media. "It just goes back to all the days, ever since I was six years old, countless hours being put in ... It's awesome to have this moment."

Ertel concluded his career at Mt. Vernon with an impressive senior season. He averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He led the Marauders to a 28-3 record and a Class 4A state championship, the first in program history.

The future Purdue guard also won the three-point contest at the State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on Friday, April 3, the night before the start of the Final Four in Indianapolis.

Purdue's list of Indiana Mr. Basketball winners

Westfield High School's Braden Smith (1) drives the lane. | Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Indiana Mr. Basketball award has been presented every year since 1939. Purdue has had the second-most winners with 13. The Boilers trail only IU, with 29 players committing to play for the Hoosiers.

Here's the complete list of Indiana Mr. Basketball winners who played college basketball at Purdue:

2026 — Luke Ertel, Mt. Vernon

2022 — Braden Smith, Westfield

2021 — Caleb Furst, Blackhawk Christian

2015 — Caleb Swanigan, Homestead

1991 — Glenn Robinson, Gary Roosevelt

1988 — Woody Austin, Richmond

1984 — Troy Lewis, Anderson

1981 — Dan Palombizio, Michigan City Rogers

1975 — Kyle Macy, Peru

1966 — Rick Mount, Lebanon

1965 — Billy Keller, Indianapolis Washington

1964 — Dennis Brady, Lafayette Jefferson

1955 — Wilson Eison, Gary Roosevelt

1952 — Joe Sexson, Indianapolis Tech

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