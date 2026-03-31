Way-Too-Early Projection of Purdue's 2026-27 Starting Lineup

The starting lineup in West Lafayette is going to look a lot different from how it has in the past four years. With Purdue losing Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, the 2026-27 campaign marks the beginning of a new era for the Boilermakers.

Matt Painter and his staff have done an excellent job assembling the roster for next season, providing Purdue with plenty of options for next year's starting lineup. We know that's not something they're thinking about right now, but we can have a little offseason fun projecting.

Purdue will replace four starters next year, also losing center Oscar Cluff (presumably). That creates a lot of openings for next season. Who will play their way into a starting role?

The transfer portal hasn't opened yet, so some things could change over the next few weeks. But, for right now, here's a look at who may crack the starting rotation for Purdue next season.

Guard: Omer Mayer (So.)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) dribbles past Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0). | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mayer appears to be next in line at the starting point guard spot after spending last season alongside Smith. He learned how to play off the ball and developed as a catch-and-shoot guard, but that's really not the strength of his game. Throughout his career in Europe, Mayer was most effective with the basketball in his hands.

As a freshman, Mayer still controlled the offense a fair amount, coming in to relieve Smith, but also playing the point, though rarely, when Smith was on the floor to preserve the senior's energy. How much more productive can Mayer be with consistent minutes and a position he's comfortable playing?

During the 2025-26 season, Mayer averaged 5.5 points and 1.2 assists per game. He has the potential to see a massive jump from his freshman to sophomore season.

Guard: C.J. Cox (Jr.)

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots the ball during an NCAA Tournament first-round game. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already a two-year starter at Purdue, Cox might be the most predictable of next year's starting five for the Boilermakers. Not only has he been the team's top perimeter defender, but he's also demonstrated the ability to score in bunches at any given moment.

With Loyer, Smith and Kaufman-Renn all out of the picture, Cox will have a lot more opportunities to be one of the team's top scorers in 2026-27. His shot totals haven't come in high volume in his first two seasons, primarily because of how effective those other three were at scoring.

Cox can knock down open shots from the perimeter and can also get to his pull-up. Assuming he gets more opportunities this season, he has a chance to be Purdue's leading scorer and best defensive player.

Guard: Antione West Jr. (Fr.)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) dribbles the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Projecting West as a starter might be a tad optimistic, especially with Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter in the picture as potential starters, as well. The reason why he's getting the nod in this way-too-early prediction? Smith spoke highly of the redshirt freshman on his podcast, saying he believes West will be the team's leading scorer in the 2026-27 campaign.

When he signed to play at Purdue, Painter compared him to a Carsen Edwards-type player, someone who can heat up and can also playmake. Those are skills the Boilermakers will be able to utilize this season. If he's able to get to the rim and draw contact, it's going to bode well for the offense.

West was also a best on the defensive end when he was a member of the scout team. Alongside Cox, it migth provide Purdue with the best defensive lineup around the perimeter.

Forward: Caden Pierce (Sr.)

Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) reacts after scoring. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year provides Purdue with a great scoring threat, as well as a quality rebounder, even at 6-foot-7. He did not play last year, utilizing a redshirt year while graduating from Princeton, so it may take him some time to acclimate to the game at full speed again.

However, during Pierce's three seasons, he's proven to be a highly efficient player. For his career, he's averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's much more effective as a scorer on the inside, but can knock down long-range shots on occasion.

Pierce was the perfect transfer portal addition for Purdue. He gives the Boilers athleticism at the forward spot, and he's also a high-IQ player who isn't afraid to crash the boards. It's going to be hard to keep him out of the starting rotation.

Forward/Center: Raleigh Burgess (So.)

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) celebrates a three-pointer. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Projecting Burgess as the starting five might be a bit ambitious, as well, as it would require Purdue to go the small-ball route. There's also going to be plenty of competition at this spot, with Daniel Jacobsen and incoming freshman Sinan Huan battling for the job.

As a true freshman, Burgess couldn't log many minutes due to conditioning. He could play in two- or three-minute bursts before his production would dip. But he has one full season under his belt and will have two full offseasons to improve his conditioning.

Burgess has good strength and athleticism, which would really allow Purdue to open up the floor offensively. He could also defend multiple positions on the defensive end. The one thing Burgess must do better in 2026-27, whether he's a starter or not, is rebound. That's going to be a necessity for anyone who wants to be a starter at the four or five spot for the Boilers.

Bench rotation

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) goes to the basket. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Luke Ertel (guard): Ertel comes to Purdue with a lot of hype as one of the top-50 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. He's too valuable to redshirt and can provide relief for Mayer at the lead guard position. When he's on the floor, it would also allow Mayer to shift over to the two spot for a handful of possessions if necessary.

Gicarri Harris (guard): For his first two seasons, Harris has been a quality rotation player at Purdue. While he may not crack the starting lineup, there's a chance he could see more minutes, rotating between the two and three spots for Cox and West. The junior provides the Boilers with great perimeter defense and a scoring punch off the bench.

Daniel Jacobsen (center): Jacobsen has some work to do on his body this offseason, needing to build more strength and stamina to sustain his production throughout the course of the season. He still provides Purdue with great shot-blocking ability and a lob threat on the offensive end.

Jack Benter (forward): Having both Pierce and Burgess on the roster, Benter might still see minutes at the four, but he could also go back to playing a majority of his time at the three spot. He's a sparkplug off the bench, providing the Boilermakers with maximum effort, three-point shooting and energy on the second unit.

Other potential starting lineups

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) walks off the court. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Purdue's starting lineup will be one that Painter believes gives it the best chance to win at a high level. There are several combinations to toss out there, and all of them would have some validity. Here are a few others to consider.

The big lineup

The Boilermakers could shift Pierce to the three spot, put Burgess at the four, and have Jacobsen listed as the starting five. This could be Purdue's best rebounding and defensive lineup.

Guard : Omer Mayer

: Omer Mayer Guard : C.J. Cox

: C.J. Cox Forward : Caden Pierce

: Caden Pierce Forward : Raleigh Burgess

: Raleigh Burgess Center: Daniel Jacobsen

A more traditional look

This lineup fits the old-school, position basketball type of roster. Benter is a true small forward who was pushed to play the four spot last year. This would provide Purdue with four guys who can score consistently. Jacobsen also provides rim protection on the defensive end.

Guard : Omer Mayer

: Omer Mayer Guard : C.J. Cox

: C.J. Cox Forward : Jack Benter

: Jack Benter Forward : Caden Pierce

: Caden Pierce Center: Daniel Jacobsen

Another three-guard lineup

Harris has the potential to make a big leap during the offseason and earn a spot in the starting rotation. This would give Purdue another three-guard lineup, but it would be anchored by two bigs with Burgess at the four and Jacobsen at the five.

Guard : Omer Mayer

: Omer Mayer Guard : C.J. Cox

: C.J. Cox Guard : Gicarri Harris

: Gicarri Harris Forward : Raleigh Burgess

: Raleigh Burgess Center: Daniel Jacobsen

The unknowns

Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12) walks off the court. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of these potential lineups and rotations without really knowing what Purdue's incoming recruiting class has to offer. Ertel seems like the most likely of the four to play immediately, and Huan could be a factor at the five spot, challenging Jacobsen and Burgess for minutes.

Then there's guard Jacob Webber and forward Rivers Knight. If Purdue utilizes redshirts this season, those two are probably the best candidates, simply because of the logjam at the guard and forward positions. But if they shine in summer and fall practice, they could also carve out a spot in the rotation.

Not having seen the newcomers makes this practice so difficult.

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