Matt Painter Says Purdue's Rivalry with Indiana 'Not Just Another Game'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the fans, the Purdue-Indiana game is the most important game on the schedule, at least during the regular season. But does that same emotion trickle down to the players and coaches? Maybe there's not as much pure hatred between the two sides, but Matt Painter says it's not just another game on the schedule.
Purdue and Indiana will meet on Friday night, the first of two games between the rivals. Painter, who has now been part of this rivalry for 25 years — 20 as head coach, four as a player and one as an assistant coach — was asked what this game means to him.
"Just satisfaction. You want to win, you want to beat your rival. You don't want them to have the upper hand on you," Painter said. "For us, we want to win the Big Ten. That comes before the NCAA Tournament."
Based on Painter's answer, you might think that he considers this just the 11th game on Purdue's Big Ten schedule. But he made it clear that's not the case. He understands the significance of this game, especially in the state.
"We don't look at it as another game," he said. "This is a rivalry game. It's cool."
He did acknowledge, though, that it's probably a little more intense for the fans involved.
Friday night's game between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers isn't just a battle for state bragging rights. There are some major implications on the line on both sides.
Purdue is still in a fight for a Big Ten championship. At 8-2, the Boilermakers are currently chasing Michigan State, who remains 9-0 in league play. Beating Indiana is a must if Painter and his team want to win a third straight conference title.
Indiana is in desperate need of a signature win if it wants to get into the NCAA Tournament. Beating Purdue at Mackey Arena would provide the Hoosiers with that resume-boosting win.
Although the two programs appear to be heading different directions at the moment, you never know what will happen in a rivalry game. It should make Friday's game between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers even more fun.
