Matt Painter Talks Purdue's Freshman Class, Sophomore Stars and 'Competitive Group'
Purdue is about to be a lot younger when the 2024-25 college basketball season tips off. While the Boilermakers return a lot of talent from last year's Final Four squad, coach Matt Painter is having to replace some key veterans.
Fortunately for Purdue, Painter is really pleased with the pieces he has in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers are replacing Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Lance Jones and Ethan Morton from last year's team. Those departures leave some big shoes to fill. Who will step up?
Everyone expects big things from Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, all starters on last year's 34-5 team that claimed a Big Ten regular season championship. Caleb Furst is also an experienced veteran with 105 career games under his belt.
But what about the rising stars at Purdue? In an interview on Jon Rothstein's College Hoops Today podcast, Painter was asked for a few players he expected to see perform at a high level this coming season.
He has high hopes for a lot of the younger talent on the roster.
"(Sophomores) Cam Heide and Myles Colvin, in terms of returnees, are both guys that could, just because they didn't have as many minutes. Fletcher Loyer could make that jump, but he's played 30 minutes (in the past). He could just have more of a usage," Painter said.
"We have some freshmen who are good players. That's why you've got to pump the brakes a little bit because Daniel Jacobsen is a good player, Gicarri Harris is a good player. I didn't even mention Raleigh Burgess, and he's looked really good in practice. He's going to be a really good player for us. Jack Benter is a lights-out shooter and can really pass. CJ Cox has been a real pleasant surprise — can defend, handle the ball, make tough shots. So, we have a lot of guys in that mix. We have a very competitive group."
Purdue's 2024 recruiting class — which included Harris, Benter, Jacobsen, Cox and Burgess — ranked 19th nationally, per 247Sports. It's created a lot of excitement and enthusiasm around the program, despite losing significant contributors from last year's squad.
Heide and Colvin didn't get a lot of usage last season, but both flashed serious potential when on the floor. Both guys could have a major role for Painter's team this season.
While we'll find out Purdue's rotation when the season tips off in November, it's a good sign that practices have been so competitive early in the year. It should help the newcomers prepare for the challenges presented with playing a tough schedule.
