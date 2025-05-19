Matt Painter Talks Return of 'Big 3,' Purdue Basketball's Goals for 2025-26 Season
Perhaps some of the most important recruiting Matt Painter conducted after the 2024-25 season ended was in his locker room. The "Big 3" of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer are all returning for their senior seasons, setting expectations at the highest possible level entering a new college basketball campaign.
That trio has enjoyed tremendous success over the last three seasons in West Lafayette. They've won two Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship, and played in the National Championship Game in 2024.
Last year, Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Loyer averaged 49.7 points per game, accounting for 64% of Purdue's scoring. So, having all three players back in the black and gold for another season was a significant offseason win for Painter and his staff.
“Trey, Fletcher, and Braden have done a lot for our program. In today’s world, I was just telling our staff — I don’t know if we have anybody on our team who couldn’t have gotten more money," Painter told Andy Katz on The Sideline. "Yet when I say the total money we spent, it’s a pretty good number. It’s a damn good number. But that’s just how lucky we are. We have really good guys, guys who are about winning."
Purdue enjoyed a solid season in 2024-25, finishing with a 24-12 record and making a trip to the Sweet 16. However, it's also fair to say the Boilermakers fell short of their goals. They ended the year fourth in the Big Ten standings and aspirations of a second consecutive Final Four appearance.
Falling short of those expectations is motivating Purdue.
“It left a bad taste in our mouth having a loss in the Sweet 16 — getting a taste of it the year before and getting to the championship game. That’s what we want," Painter said. "We got fourth this year in the Big Ten — we want to win the Big Ten, we want to get to a Final Four, and hopefully compete for a national championship."
Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Loyer are all coming off remarkable junior seasons. Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. Kaufman-Renn was Purdue's leading scorer and a first-team All-Big Ten selection, posting 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Loyer averaged 13.8 points per game and shot an impressive 44.4% from three-point range.
Individual accolades aren't what fuel the Boilermakers, though. Purdue is driven by success and anchored by a trio that wants to leave a legacy when their time in West Lafayette concludes.
“We feel really blessed to have these guys," Painter said, "and to be able to come back and hopefully compete to get to a Final Four and win a national championship.”
