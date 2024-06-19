Men of Mackey Adds Pair of Florida State Alums to 2024 TBT Roster
The Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni TBT (The Basketball Tournament) team has added a pair of Florida State alums to the 2024 roster. Forward Malik Osborne and guard Ian Miller will both join the squad for the summer event.
Osborne spent one season at Rice before transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. In four seasons with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Osborne had an outstanding senior campaign at Florida State, scoring 10.0 points and collecting 6.9 boards per game.
Miller played at Florida State from 2010-14 and was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year during his senior season. He averaged 9.1 points and 1.8 assists per game across his four-year career in Tallahassee. As a senior, he posted 13.7 points and 2.8 assists per contest.
Men of Mackey also announced the addition of Max Landis and Bobby Planutis to the TBT roster on Tuesday. Both played at Purdue Fort Wayne during their college careers. The team is now up to nine players.
Former Purdue players who have already committed to playing this year include Sasha Stefanovic, Jon Octeus, Kelsey Barlow, David Jenkins Jr. and Aaron Wheeler.
TBT is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
