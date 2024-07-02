Men of Mackey Announces Coaching Staff for 2024 TBT
Two former Purdue basketball players will serve as coaches for Men of Mackey during the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament). Lewis Jakson and Rapheal Davis will be on the sidelines this summer.
Men of Mackey made the announcement on Tuesday morning. In a social media post on Monday night, the team said that former coaches and Purdue players DJ Byrd and Ryne Smith would not be able to coach in this year's event, opening the door for Jackson and Davis.
Jackson was a standout guard at Purdue from 2008-12. With his lightning-quick speed, Jackson proved to be a matchup problem for many Big Ten guards. He flourished his senior season, averaging a career-best 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Davis played for the Boilermakers from 2012-16, where he was a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection and was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year following the 2014-15 campaign. He averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in his four seasons in West Lafayette.
Men of Mackey received a No. 4 seed in the 2024 TBT, matched up against No. 5 seed Fort Wayne Champs. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET on July 19. The game will air on TBT Live.
Below is more information regarding the 2024 TBT and the Butler Regional, played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
No. 1 Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni) vs. No. 8 The Cru (Valparaiso alumni)
- Date: Friday, July 19
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
No. 4 Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) vs. No. 5 Fort Wayne Champs
- Date: Friday, July 19
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: TBT Live
No. 3 Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni) vs. No. 6 Eberlein Drive
- Date: Friday, July 19
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: TBT Live
No. 2 All Good Dawgs (Butler alumni) vs. No. 7 Fail Harder
- Date: Friday, July 19
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Men of Mackey roster (school)
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Kelsey Barlow (Purdue)
- David Jenkins Jr. (Purdue)
- Jon Octeus (Purdue)
- Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue)
- Malik Osborne (Florida State)
- Ian Miller (Florida State)
- Max Landis (Purdue Fort Wayne)
- Bobby Planutis (Purdue Fort Wayne)
What is TBT?
TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.
