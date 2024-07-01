Tom Izzo 'Pulled Hard' for Matt Painter, Purdue to Win National Championship
When Tom Izzo isn't having to strategize against Matt Painter, he's actually a pretty big fan of Purdue. That's why the Michigan State coach hoped the Boilermakers would bring a national championship trophy back to West Lafayette this past season.
In an interview with Big Ten Network's Rick Pizzo, Izzo said that he was rooting for Painter's squad to be the next Big Ten team to win a championship. He pointed to his longtime friendship with the Painter, as well as the connection between former Michigan State leader Jud Heathcote and former Purdue coach Gene Keady as reasons why he threw his support behind the Boilers.
"I loved it. I was hoping they were going to win it," Izzo said. "Jud Heathcote, one of his best friends in the game was Gene Keady. This year, Gene Keady went into the Hall of Fame and I got to walk up with him. Which kind of shows what our two programs have been about for 35 or more years.
"For me to take over for Jud and Matt to take over for Gene — Matt and I have been good friends, we're on a lot of committees together. I was pulling hard for them. I was hoping they'd be the next Big Ten team to win (a national championship). He had an incredible year, he did an incredible job with the best player in the country. So, yeah, I was a big fan."
Izzo was the last coach to lead a Big Ten team to a national championship. Michigan State claimed college basketball's top prize in 2000, but the league hasn't won a title since.
Purdue came up just one victory shy of ending that drought. The Boilermakers finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 34-5 record, playing in the National Championship Game. But UConn proved to be too much, defeating the Boilers 75-60 and claiming their second consecutive title.
Izzo and Painter are obviously two very competitive individuals. But when Michigan State was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32, the longtime Spartans leader showed nothing but support for his friend and the Boilers.
