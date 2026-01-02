Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are both looking to start 2026 on a high note after ending 2025 with a loss.
Memphis fell 139-136 to Philadelphia on Tuesday for its second straight loss, while the Lakers were blown out 128-106 as the Pistons pulled away in the fourth quarter.
This will be the second meeting of the season after a Lakers 117-112 win on Halloween in Memphis.
The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)
- Lakers -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +145
- Lakers: -175
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, SPECSN
- Grizzlies record: 15-18
- Lakers record: 20-11
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – questionable
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – out
- Jahmai Mashack – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Jaylen Wells – questionable
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Austin Reaves – out
- Adou Thiero – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
With injuries to both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer could be primed to see some more playing time if those questionables turn to outs in Los Angeles.
The second-year guard has cooled off in the last two games with a combined 15 points after a solid stretch of play. He had at least 11 points in his previous 10 games, averaging 17.6 points on 57 of 100 shooting, including 36 of 62 from long range, in those 10 contests.
On the season, Spencer is averaging 12.2 points per game and has at least 11 points in 20 of 32 contests.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are playing some uninspiring basketball as of late. They’ve lost four of their last five contests, with the lone win coming against the lowly Kings.
Meanwhile, Memphis has been fighting to stay in games as it tries to claw back to the .500 mark.
The Grizzlies are 2-2 in their last four games, with those losses coming by 4 and 3 points. They should be able to keep this close against the Lakers on Friday night.
Pick: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)
