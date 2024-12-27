NBA Boilers: Pistons' Jaden Ivey Converts Miraculous, Game-Winning 4-Point Play
Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey made the play of the night in the NBA on Thursday. In the closing seconds of the game between the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings, Ivey converted a game-winning four-point play.
Detroit trailed Sacramento 113-110 with just 10.1 seconds remaining. Ivey caught the basketball in the corner, got his defender in the air with a pump fake and was fouled by De'Aron Fox while knocking down a game-tying 3-pointer.
Ivey then converted the free throw, giving the Pistons a 114-113 advantage with 3.0 seconds left on the clock. Fox then missed a desperation heave and Detroit earned a big road win.
Ivey finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds, making seven-of-13 shots from the floor. He also had one block in the victory.
This season, Ivey is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range.
Detroit improved to 14-17 with Thursday night's victory. The Pistons return to action on Sunday, playing the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
