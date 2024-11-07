NBA Boilers: Memphis Grizzlies Center Zach Edey Tops Initial NBA 'Rookie Ladder' List
Former Purdue superstar Zach Edey is getting some early-season love in the NBA. The 7-foot-4 center for the Memphis Grizzlies was listed as the top prospect in the initial release of NBA.com's "Rookie Ladder."
After a few hiccups to start his career in the first few games, Edey has found his footing in Memphis. He had a monstrous performance in the Grizzlies' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, finishing the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. It was the second straight double-double for the former Boilermaker, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Call it recency bias, but it’s been very good to the 7-foot-4 replacement for Steven Adams. Edey had his best game yet Monday – 25 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks in 29 minutes at Brooklyn – for a second consecutive double-double," wrote NBA.com's Steve Aschburner. "His fit in Memphis’ system under Taylor Jenkins suggests big things, and premature comparisons to Yao Ming, by way of Canada rather than China, aren’t out of line.
Through the first nine games of the season, the Grizzlies own a 5-4 record. Edey is averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 19.1 minutes of action. He's also shooting 64.2% from the floor and has connected on two-of-four shots from behind the 3-point line.
Yes, Edey struggled early, but after the first two games, he's really found a rhythm. If he continues to show improvement throughout the year, he'll make a strong case to be the NBA Rookie of the Year at season's end.
