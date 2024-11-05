Zach Edey Makes NBA History in Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies took their fourth loss of the NBA season on Monday night, falling 106-104 to the Brooklyn Nets. It has been a 4-4 start to the NBA season for the Grizzlies, as they have attempted to stay afloat in the Western Conference with several key players sidelined due to injury.
One player the Grizzlies will need to step up this season is rookie center Zach Edey. The former Purdue star has been given the starting center role for Memphis, and has had an up and down start to his NBA career
In Monday’s game against the Nets, Edey had his best game of the season. Tallying 25 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist on 11/12 shooting from the field, Edey made NBA history.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, this performance from Edey was not enough to defeat the Nets in Brooklyn. Ja Morant finished with 25 points, nine assists, and five rebounds on 10 for 22 shooting. Morant and Edey were the only two Grizzlies players to score at least 20 points in this game.
Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and other key Grizzlies players were out, leaving Memphis without some of their top players.
If Edey can continue to give the Grizzlies consistent offensive production, it will go a long way towards easing the scoring load that Morant has to carry every night.
