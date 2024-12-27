NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Records Dominant Double-Double in Grizzlies' Win Over Raptors
Zach Edey continues to prove any doubters wrong. The Memphis Grizzlies rookie had a dominant performance in Thursday's 155-126 win over the Toronto Raptors, recording his fourth double-double of the season.
Edey concluded Thursday night's game with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds leading the Grizzlies to a monster win over the Raptors. He also had two blocks and two assists for Memphis.
What was most impressive about Edey's performance was his presence on the offensive glass. The 7-foot-4 center and former Purdue superstar ended the contest with nine offensive rebounds.
Not a bad night for the former Boilermaker.
Edey shot nine-of-15 from the floor, with most of those misses coming from 3-point range. He made just one of his five attempts from long distance.
Although he's missed some time due to an ankle injury, Edey is putting together a strong rookie campaign in Memphis. He's averaging 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, appearing in 19 total contests. Edey is also shooting 59.5% from the floor, 45% from 3-point range and 61.9% from the free throw line.
Memphis is off to a 21-10 start this season and will return to action on Friday night, playing the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.
