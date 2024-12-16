NBA Boilers: Zach Edey Records Double-Double in Return to Memphis Grizzlies
It had been nearly a month since former Purdue star Zach Edey played in an NBA game. When he did make his return for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, he put together a strong performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Although the Grizzlies dropped a 116-110 decision to the Lakers on Sunday, Edey still had a strong outing. The 7-foot-4 rookie scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. He was also responsible for an assist, a block and a steal.
Edey's appearance in Sunday's game in Los Angeles was the first time he had played since Memphis' 105-90 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 17. He finished that game with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
There was also a viral moment from Sunday's game between Memphis and Los Angeles — a little personal rivalry dating back to last year's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament game.
Edey and Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht got into a bit of an elbow match during a free throw attempt. You could tell that there's no love lost between the two competitors.
Edey and Purdue defeated Knecht and Tennessee in the Elite Eight in Detroit to advance to the Final Four, the Boilermakers' first trip since 1980. Both players performed at an elite level in the game. Edey ended the night with 40 points and 16 rebounds while Knecht had 37 points and three boards.
Edey also made one of the biggest plays of the game, blocking a Knecht layup attempt late in the game.
Memphis dropped to 18-9 on the season with the loss. Edey and the Grizzlies will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 19 when they host the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
MATHIAS GOES OFF: Former Purdue wing Dakota Mathias had a tremendous G-League performance, scoring 33 points in the Indiana Mad Ants win over the Windy City Bulls. CLICK HERE
WILLIAMS COMPLIMENTARY OF PAINTER: Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams had nothing but positive things to say about Purdue coach Matt Painter, calling him a "first ballot Hall of Famer." CLICK HERE
SCORING DROUGHT COSTLY FOR PURDUE: Two separate scoring droughts that amounted to more than 10 total minutes proved costly in Purdue's 70-66 loss to Texas A&M in Saturday's Indy Classic. CLICK HERE