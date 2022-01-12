Nebraska Falters Against No. 25 Illinois 81-71, Will Face No. 7 Purdue on Friday

Nebraska lost a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois on Tuesday night 81-71. The Cornhuskers were led by freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who scored 19 points. The team will play No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Friday.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska basketball's Big Ten struggles continued Tuesday night, as it dropped a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois 81-71 despite leading by three points at halftime.

The Cornhuskers had three players score in double figures and made six of their 12 shots from the 3-point line. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. recorded 14 points and a team-high nine assists. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens had 19 points to register his seventh straight game in double figures.

However, senior guard Trent Frazier led the Fighting Illini with a season-high 29 points and added five assists. Junior center Kofi Cockburn recorded his eighth straight double-double, registering 16 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Illinois began to pull ahead in the final four minutes after Nebraska tied the game 65-65 in the second half. The Fighting Illini went on a 12-2 run to put the game away with under a minute left.

Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will travel to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, to play the No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. The Cornhuskers enter the matchup after losing eight of their last nine games.

Illinois (12-3, 5-0) has won five straight games and is off to its best start in conference play since 2005.

Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed.

Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed.

Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week.

Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena.

