Nebraska Falters Against No. 25 Illinois 81-71, Will Face No. 7 Purdue on Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska basketball's Big Ten struggles continued Tuesday night, as it dropped a home matchup with No. 25 Illinois 81-71 despite leading by three points at halftime.
The Cornhuskers had three players score in double figures and made six of their 12 shots from the 3-point line. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. recorded 14 points and a team-high nine assists. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens had 19 points to register his seventh straight game in double figures.
However, senior guard Trent Frazier led the Fighting Illini with a season-high 29 points and added five assists. Junior center Kofi Cockburn recorded his eighth straight double-double, registering 16 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Illinois began to pull ahead in the final four minutes after Nebraska tied the game 65-65 in the second half. The Fighting Illini went on a 12-2 run to put the game away with under a minute left.
Read More
Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will travel to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, to play the No. 7-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. The Cornhuskers enter the matchup after losing eight of their last nine games.
Illinois (12-3, 5-0) has won five straight games and is off to its best start in conference play since 2005.
Related Stories
- PURDUE PREPARING FOR NEBRASKA: Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed. CLICK HERE
- TREVION WILLIAMS JOINS SASHA LIVE! PODCAST: It's time for Episode 9 of the Sasha Live! Podcast on Wednesday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette, with Purdue center Trevion Williams joining Sasha Stefanovic as a special guest this week. Come on down to watch the podcast, which starts at 7 p.m. ET and a large crowd is expected. The podcast is also available online. CLICK HERE
- BOILERS FALL TO NO. 7: Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook