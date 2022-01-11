No. 7 Purdue Preparing For Nebraska After Road Win, Michigan Postponement

Purdue basketball followed its home loss to Wisconsin with a 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road, but fell to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. The team will be back in action against Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena after its road matchup with Michigan was postponed.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball, now the No. 7-ranked team in the nation, is coming off a resilient 74-67 victory over Penn State on the road. The win was the team's first true road victory of the season after defeating four opponents on neutral courts in nonconference play.

Despite a tightly-contested matchup on the stat sheet, the Boilermakers overcame early foul trouble and a Nittany Lions hot streak in the second half to take home the win. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and nine rebounds while ending the game with four fouls.

Sophomore center Zach Edey also ended with four fouls and was only able to come away with six points in nine minutes of play. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis scored a career-high 14 points for the Boilermakers and connected on three of his four 3-point attempts.

Purdue was originally scheduled to play Michigan on Tuesday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but the Wolverines are dealing with ongoing COVID-19 issues within their program. It would have been the second of four road matchups in five games.

On Dec. 28, the Big Ten updated its COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the remaining conference matchups of the 2021-22 season across all sports. Before then, teams that were unable to play due to COVID-19 were issued a forfeit. Now, programs will work with league offices to reschedule games for future dates, or they will be declared a no-contest.

Since Michigan fell below the required seven scholarship athletes to participate in the game, it was postponed. The matchup with only be declared a forfeit for the Wolverines if they are unable to reasonably demonstrate why it was unable to meet the safety threshold.

Purdue now turns its head toward a matchup with Nebraska on Friday at Mackey Arena. The Cornhuskers have struggled mightily this season, but they rank fourth in the Big Ten in turnover margin and assist/turnover ratio.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

