New Mock Draft Predicts NBA Title Contender Selecting Purdue's Braden Smith

Braden Smith could go from playing for a title-contending program in college to a title-contending franchise in the NBA. At least, that's the latest prediction from ESPN, just one day before the 2026 NBA Draft begins.

In a new mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Smith is projected to be taken by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Draft. In this prediction, the former Boilermaker and NCAA assist record-holder would be picked at No. 35.

Several mock drafts have projected Smith to land in the 40s, but Woo appears to be a little higher on the former Purdue star. For the Spurs, the former Boilermaker would be another young piece to a roster that has the potential to be an elite NBA organization for the next decade.

Obviously, Purdue was a title contender throughout Smith's four seasons in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers won two Big Ten regular-season championships and a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles. They reached the National Championship Game in 2024 and the Elite Eight this past season.

San Antonio is coming off a season in which it went 62-20 and reached the NBA Finals. Along with superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs also have former Rutgers star Dylan Harper, Kentucky standout De'Aaron Fox and UConn guard Stephon Castle on the roster.

Why Smith to San Antonio is interesting

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are several franchises that would be a good fit for Smith to start his NBA career. San Antonio is one of the most intriguing, though, because of the Wembanyama element.

Wembanyama is one of the top stars in the NBA, a freak of nature at 7-foot-5 and capable of doing everything on the basketball court. Smith has experience sharing the court with a similar type of player in Zach Edey.

Obviously, Edey and Wembanyama have distinct differences in their games, but both can be dominant in the post. Smith did an excellent job of getting Edey the basketball in positions to score, whether that was through entry passes in the post or on lobs. Could he have a similar impact with Wembanyama?

The primary goal of the Spurs offense should be getting the ball to Wembanyama. Smith is the best passer in this year's NBA Draft class. He could be an important bench piece for San Antonio, a player who brings energy and gets the ball to the 7-foot-5 superstar in good spots on the court.

Because of his passing skills and high energy, Smith will fit in just about anywhere in the NBA. Could San Antonio be the best fit for the former Purdue guard?

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