New Pacer Braden Smith Had Success at Gainbridge Fieldhouse During Purdue Career
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Braden Smith won't have to travel far to begin his NBA career. The Purdue great was selected No. 38 overall in the second round of the draft on Wednesday night and will begin his professional career with the Indiana Pacers.
The trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is a mere 28 miles from Westfield, where he grew up. What's even better? His new home arena is a place he's already enjoyed plenty of success.
In his four seasons at Purdue, Smith played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse eight times: four Indy Classic matchups, two NCAA Tournament contests and two Big Ten Tournament games. He had quite a few impressive showings during those appearances.
Smith averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in those eight games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purdue's record in those games was 6-2.
Here's a quick rundown of how Smith performed in each of those eight games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the arena he will now officially call home.
Indy Classic vs. Davidson (Dec. 17, 2022)
- 10 points
- 12 rebounds
- 4 assists
- Final score — Purdue 69, Davidson 61
The 2022 Indy Classic marked the first double-double of Braden Smith's college career. His effort helped Purdue improve to 11-0 on the season. The Boilermakers went undefeated during non-conference play that year.
Indy Classic vs. #1 Arizona (Dec. 16, 2023)
- 26 points
- 4 rebounds
- 2 assists
- Final score — Purdue 92, Arizona 84
Smith had one of the top scoring efforts of his career, going off for 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting against the nation's top-ranked team. The Boilermakers secured another perfect non-conference season and proved they were one of the best teams in the country.
NCAA Tournament 1st round vs. Grambling State (March 22, 2024)
- 11 points
- 10 assists
- 5 rebounds
- Final score — Purdue 78, Grambling State 50
Another double-double performance for Smith inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game kickstarted Purdue's run to the National Championship Game. It was an impressive start to March Madness, just one year after getting eliminated in the first round of the tournament.
NCAA Tournament 2nd round vs. Utah State (March 24, 2024)
- 5 points
- 6 assists
- 4 rebounds
- Final score — Purdue 106, Utah State 67
This wasn't Smith's best performance inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but it didn't need to be on that day. Purdue throttled Utah State to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Indy Classic vs. #17 Texas A&M (Dec. 14, 2024)
- 15 points
- 6 assists
- 6 rebounds
- Final score — Texas A&M 70, Purdue 66
This marked the first time Smith had lost inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse since arriving at Purdue. The Boilermakers struggled on the glass and didn't have enough to defeat the Aggies on that December day.
Big Ten Tournament vs. USC (March 13, 2025)
- 12 points
- 9 assists
- 3 rebounds
- Final score — Purdue 76, USC 71
Purdue survived a major scare from USC on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. Smith nearly had a double-double, carving up the Trojans' defense to advance to the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
Big Ten Tournament vs. #22 Michigan (March 14, 2025)
- 12 points
- 6 assists
- 4 rebounds
- Final score — Michigan 86, Purdue 68
This was a rough night for Smith, who was 5-of-18 from the floor and just 2-of- 10 from behind the three-point line. He struggled to find his shot during the Big Ten Tournament that year, resulting in a lopsided loss for the Boilers in the quarterfinals.
Indy Classic vs. #21 Auburn (Dec. 20, 2025)
- 11 points
- 14 assists
- 5 rebounds
- Final score — Purdue 88, Auburn 60
Smith recorded another double-double in his final game as a college player inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He was stellar from start to finish and Purdue crushed Auburn, a nice victory before a nine-day holiday break.
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin