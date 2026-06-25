New Pacer Braden Smith Had Success at Gainbridge Fieldhouse During Purdue Career

Braden Smith won't have to travel far to begin his NBA career. The Purdue great was selected No. 38 overall in the second round of the draft on Wednesday night and will begin his professional career with the Indiana Pacers.

The trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is a mere 28 miles from Westfield, where he grew up. What's even better? His new home arena is a place he's already enjoyed plenty of success.

In his four seasons at Purdue, Smith played inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse eight times: four Indy Classic matchups, two NCAA Tournament contests and two Big Ten Tournament games. He had quite a few impressive showings during those appearances.

Smith averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in those eight games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purdue's record in those games was 6-2.

Here's a quick rundown of how Smith performed in each of those eight games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the arena he will now officially call home.

Indy Classic vs. Davidson (Dec. 17, 2022)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

10 points

12 rebounds

4 assists

Final score — Purdue 69, Davidson 61

The 2022 Indy Classic marked the first double-double of Braden Smith's college career. His effort helped Purdue improve to 11-0 on the season. The Boilermakers went undefeated during non-conference play that year.

Indy Classic vs. #1 Arizona (Dec. 16, 2023)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell (4). | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

26 points

4 rebounds

2 assists

Final score — Purdue 92, Arizona 84

Smith had one of the top scoring efforts of his career, going off for 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting against the nation's top-ranked team. The Boilermakers secured another perfect non-conference season and proved they were one of the best teams in the country.

NCAA Tournament 1st round vs. Grambling State (March 22, 2024)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3). | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

11 points

10 assists

5 rebounds

Final score — Purdue 78, Grambling State 50

Another double-double performance for Smith inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game kickstarted Purdue's run to the National Championship Game. It was an impressive start to March Madness, just one year after getting eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

NCAA Tournament 2nd round vs. Utah State (March 24, 2024)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

5 points

6 assists

4 rebounds

Final score — Purdue 106, Utah State 67

This wasn't Smith's best performance inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but it didn't need to be on that day. Purdue throttled Utah State to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Indy Classic vs. #17 Texas A&M (Dec. 14, 2024)

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3). | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15 points

6 assists

6 rebounds

Final score — Texas A&M 70, Purdue 66

This marked the first time Smith had lost inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse since arriving at Purdue. The Boilermakers struggled on the glass and didn't have enough to defeat the Aggies on that December day.

Big Ten Tournament vs. USC (March 13, 2025)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots the ball past USC Trojans forward Rashaun Agee (12). | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12 points

9 assists

3 rebounds

Final score — Purdue 76, USC 71

Purdue survived a major scare from USC on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament. Smith nearly had a double-double, carving up the Trojans' defense to advance to the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

Big Ten Tournament vs. #22 Michigan (March 14, 2025)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1). | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12 points

6 assists

4 rebounds

Final score — Michigan 86, Purdue 68

This was a rough night for Smith, who was 5-of-18 from the floor and just 2-of- 10 from behind the three-point line. He struggled to find his shot during the Big Ten Tournament that year, resulting in a lopsided loss for the Boilers in the quarterfinals.

Indy Classic vs. #21 Auburn (Dec. 20, 2025)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) brings the ball up the court. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11 points

14 assists

5 rebounds

Final score — Purdue 88, Auburn 60

Smith recorded another double-double in his final game as a college player inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He was stellar from start to finish and Purdue crushed Auburn, a nice victory before a nine-day holiday break.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!