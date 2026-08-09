Former Purdue Center Oscar Cluff Signs With Overseas Basketball Club

Former Purdue center Oscar Cluff is headed to Turkey to begin his professional basketball career. The 6-foot-11 Australia native has signed a deal with Glint Korfez Basket for the upcoming season.

Glint Korfez Basket competes in the Basketball Super League (BSL) and Basketball Champions League (BCL). He will be joined by another former Big Ten star and Northwestern's all-time leading scorer, Boo Buie.

Cluff agreed to play for Glint Korfez Basket after competing with the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League. He was usually one of the first players off the bench in Las Vegas and provided a spark, especially on the glass.

🏀 BSL'de Son Gelişmeler ✅



Glint Körfez Basket 🤝 Boo Buie (RESMİ)

Glint Körfez Basket 🤝 Oscar Cluff (RESMİ)

Glint Körfez Basket 🤝 Emre Ekşioğlu (RESMİ)#BSL https://t.co/Go2lLpbnIk pic.twitter.com/YZf4RleBF3 — POTA ALTI (@PotaAltiTV) August 8, 2026

The former Boilermaker averaged 4.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and shot 46.7% from the floor for the Rockets. It was an impressive showing for a player who was not selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cluff was one of four Boilermakers who participated in the NBA Summer League. Former teammates Braden Smith (Indiana Pacers), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Fletcher Loyer (Los Angeles Clippers) also played in Las Vegas in July.

Cluff was a tough post player at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the 2024-25 college basketball season, Purdue head coach Matt Painter knew his team needed to improve on the glass. The staff prioritized getting a top rebounder, landing Cluff from South Dakota State.

Cluff delivered in a big way for the Boilermakers, providing a strong interior presence and a major force in the post. He started in all 39 games in his lone season at Purdue, averaging 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Perhaps Cluff's best stretch came in the Big Ten Tournament, helping Purdue win four games to win its second conference tournament title in four seasons. In those four contests, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Cluff helped Purdue to a 30-9 record and a trip to the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers ultimately lost to top-seeded Arizona, falling a win short of reaching the Final Four.

After the season ended, Cluff explained how his time at Purdue prepared him to play at the professional level.

"They're an elite program. Everything they do is professional," Cluff told reporters following his workout with the Golden State Warriors in May. "Everything they've done has prepared me for the next step. I'm grateful for that. They're so elite in what they do."

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