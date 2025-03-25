Officials Revealed for Sweet 16, Elite Eight Rounds of NCAA Tournament
The list of officials for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has been released. This week, the NCAA revealed the 40 referees who will officiate games over the weekend.
CBS Sports' Matt Norlander posted the list of officials in a social media post. The officials are listed in alphabetical order and regional assignments were not posted at the time.
The 40 officials will head to four different regions for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest), Newark (East) and San Francisco (West).
Sweet 16 games will begin on Thursday, March 27 and run through Friday, March 28. Then, Elite Eight action begins on Saturday, March 29 and will conclude on Sunday, March 30.
