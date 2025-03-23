Here's the Layout at Lucas Oil Stadium for Sweet 16, Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament
Fans curious to know what the seating layout will look like for next weekend's Midwest Regional of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament won't have to wonder any longer. Lucas Oil Stadium will not be at full capacity for the Sweet 16 nor the Elite Eight, based on the images from Ticketmaster.com.
The Indianapolis venue — which primarily hosts the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — will essentially utilize half of its stadium for the Midwest Regional. Below is an image of what the setup will look like for next week's games.
Sweet 16 games will be played on Friday, March 28 and the Elite Eight game is scheduled for Sunday, March 30. Tipoff times will be announced Sunday, following the completion of second round action.
It's not uncommon for football stadiums to use their entire capacity to host these major events, although that is usually reserved for the Final Four. Traditionally, Lucas Oil Stadium can hold up to 70,000 fans.
No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Houston in one Sweet 16 game on Friday. No. 2 seed Tennessee will play the winner of No. 3 seed Kentucky/No. 6 seed Illinois, as well.
Related stories on college basketball
PURDUE PLAYS HOUSTON: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium next week. The Boilermakers and Cougars will square off on Friday. CLICK HERE
MIDWEST REGIONAL TICKETS: For the eighth time under coach Matt Painter, Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's where fans can purchase tickets. CLICK HERE
2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET: Sixty-eight teams will get their names called Sunday when the brackets are set for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Here is the complete schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and more. Bookmark it and we'll keep it updated in real time all the way through to the Final Four in San Antonio. CLICK HERE