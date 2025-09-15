Omer Mayer 'Couldn't Ask' For Better Situation Than at Purdue
Omer Mayer arrived in West Lafayette just two months ago, but he already feels like he's fitting in with his new team. The freshman guard from Israel says he couldn't imagine a better situation than the one he's experiencing at Purdue.
Mayer was one of the top international prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and a major target for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers in the spring. He hasn't been on campus that long, but he's already enjoying his experience in the program.
"I'm really excited to be here. I've been here for almost two months, I couldn't ask for a better place for this stage of my career," Mayer told Field of 68 in an interview. "I didn't know I could enjoy basketball as much as I do right here."
Mayer was such a prominent player, many teams were interested in adding him to their 2025 recruiting class. Quickly, he saw the thing that set Purdue apart was how it operated like a family.
"When I started talking to Purdue, I was amazed by the coaching staff and how they treated me," Mayer said. "Listening to Coach Painter on our calls was amazing. And then Braden texted me before I signed."
The commitment from Mayer last spring is a major reason why Purdue is one of the favorites to win the national championship this coming season. He played professional basketball in Israel for Tel Aviv Maccabi, where he was able to make an impact, even as a youngster.
Over the summer, fans were able to see Mayer's skill set in action, as he participated in FIBA U19 EuroBasket and FIBA U20 EuroBasket, playing for the Israeli National Team in both events.
Mayer is a traditional lead guard who likes to play with the ball in his hands. However, he's looking forward to showing people he can also play the two position.
"My first reaction when I saw the roster was, 'Wait, they have a really good point guard,'" Mayer said. "When I got to know (Braden's) personality, it was unbelievable. I was like, 'Maybe we can do something here. I decided to go for it, to show that I can also play the two."
It's about more than NIL money
It's no secret that the situation around college basketball has changed quite a bit over the last five years. With players receiving revenue share and NIL opportunities, there are opportunities to make money in college basketball.
Yes, Mayer is in a really good situation with the Boilermakers, but he also said that's not the only reason he committed to Purdue. In fact, he said he'd still be in West Lafayette even if money wasn't a factor.
"If I didn't make the same money as I do right now, I would have still come here, because of Coach Painter, all of the coaching staff, teammates, personal situation on the team, and our team situation," Mayer said. "We can do some great stuff this year. Even if the money back in Israel was more, I would still (come here)."
It is one of the biggest compliments to the culture Painter has built at Purdue.
