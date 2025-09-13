Photo Shows Purdue, USC Fans Alike Trying to Catch Glimpse of Boilermaker Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Everyone wants to catch a glimpse of Purdue's basketball team before the start of the 2025-26 season. Plenty of USC fans in town for Saturday's football game between the Boilermakers and Trojans stopped by the windows at Cardinal Court to get a look.
Purdue hosts USC on the gridiron on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. But before kickoff, both Purdue and USC fans alike made their way over to the windows above Cardinal Court. When they looked in, they saw the Boilermaker basketball team hard at work on the practice floor.
Below is the photo shared from Purdue basketball's social media account on Saturday.
"Should've sold tickets for practice," the post from Purdue basketball read.
Understandably, fans in town would want to see Purdue in action on the hardwood. Entering the 2025-26 season, the Boilermakers are considered to be one of the top teams in the country.
Plus, it's an opportunity to see Purdue's two All-Americans — Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn — perfecting their craft.
The first time fans can see Purdue in action at Mackey Arena will be on Oct. 29, when it hosts UIndy in an exhibition game. The Boilermakers then open regular-season play on Nov. 4, hosting Evansville.
Painter agrees with 'national title or bust' comment
Heading into the 2025-26 season, expectations are extremely high for the Boilermakers. But is it "national championship or bust" in West Lafayette?
Coach Matt Painter was asked by Field of 68's Jeff Goodman if this year was "national title or bust" for the Boilermakers. He was asked to respond to a "true or false" form.
"True. True," he said. "But 'bust' isn't like your program falls apart."
Expectations may be high, but Painter and his team aren't running from them.
