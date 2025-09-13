Fletcher Loyer Speaks on Culture of Purdue Basketball Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer has enjoyed an impressive run at Purdue. When he arrived on campus ahead of the 2022-23 season, he earned a job as a starter, a spot he hasn't relinquished across his time within the program.
In his first three seasons at Purdue, Loyer has scored 1,281 points and has maintained a .400 three-point percentage. He's been one of the top sharp-shooters in college basketball and has already left an impressive mark on the program.
But Loyer has never paid much attention to the individual accolades or accomplishments. That's a big reason why he wanted to play for coach Matt Painter and Purdue.
“That’s why you come to a place like this, you’re playing for Purdue," Loyer told the Field of 68 this week. "You’re not playing for yourself."
Instead, Loyer has been most proud of the team accomplishments across his three years in West Lafayette. In that span, the Boilermakers have won two Big Ten regular season championships, a Big Ten Tournament title, and have played in the NCAA Tournament three times.
Purdue reached the National Championship Game in 2024 and reached the Sweet 16 this past year.
“That was our goal, to do what we’ve done," Loyer said. "It’s been about as good as it can get, I’ll say that.”
Loyer, Purdue not satisfied
Yes, Loyer and his teammates are proud of what they've accomplished so far in their careers at Purdue. But they're certainly not satisfied.
Purdue is entering the 2025-26 season as one of the preseason favorites to win the national championship. Some might try to hide from those expectations, but Loyer said it's something Purdue is embracing.
“That’s what we want to do, we want to hang a banner," Loyer said. "If you’re not striving for that, you’re not pushing yourself. I wouldn’t say it’s national championship or bust, but it’s what we’re working towards and what we’ll be satisfied with in the end.”
The journey for the Boilermakers officially begins on Tuesday, Nov. 4 when Purdue hosts Evansville in the regular-season opener. Painter's team will travel to Lexington on Friday, Oct. 24 for an exhibition game against Kentucky.
