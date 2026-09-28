Four former Purdue standouts participated in NBA Summer League action in July, and two have earned spots on training camp rosters as rookies. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are getting the opportunity to prove they can play at the next level.

Smith is on the Indiana Pacers' training camp roster for the upcoming season. His status is not a surprise, as he was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, then immediately traded to his hometown team.

Loyer was not selected in the NBA Draft, but was picked up by the Los Angeles Clippers to participate in NBA Summer League action. He will now go through training camp with the franchise.

Former Boilermaker Trey Kaufman-Renn was not listed on the training camp roster for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was picked late in the second round of the NBA Draft, but is currently pursuing a return to college basketball for a sixth season.

Kaufman-Renn was granted a temporary restraining order and is permitted to pursue college options. He will still be involved in a court case to determine his eligibility for the 2026-27 season at the NCAA level.

Oscar Cluff also participated in NBA Summer League action, playing for the Houston Rockets. He has already signed a deal to play for the Glint Korfez Basket (Turkey), which competes in the Basketball Super League (BSL) and Basketball Champions League (BCL).

Smith and Loyer shined at Purdue

Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer claps after competing in the three-point contest. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Smith and Loyer closed out their college careers at Purdue last season. The two had impressive careers with the Boilermakers, spending their entire time in West Lafayette.

Smith finished his college career with 1,103 assists, setting a new NCAA record. He was a two-time All-American and was the 2025 winner of the Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award. The Westfield product guided the Boilers to a pair of Big Ten regular-season championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles.

Loyer left Purdue as the program's all-time leader in made three-point field goals. He knocked down 309 triples during his four seasons in West Lafayette, passing Carsen Edwards atop the record book.

Good news on Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) speaks at media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's another positive update regarding a former Boilermaker, though this won't be his rookie season. Former two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey has been cleared and is "full go" for the Memphis Grizzlies for the upcoming season.

Edey has battled the injury bug in his first two seasons at the professional level, but there's optimism about his status as a new season begins for the Grizzlies. He may be limited in preseason action as a precaution by Memphis, but should be ready for the regular-season opener.

Last season, Edey appeared in just 11 games and averaged 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest. As a rookie, the 7-foot-4 center played in 66 contests and averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 boards per game.

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