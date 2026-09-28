The NBA season for the Memphis Grizzlies is finally approaching. And while there was plenty said by the players of the Memphis Grizzlies, it was the two public faces of the top of the organization - General Manager Zach Kleiman and Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo - who caught my attention most with what they said at Media Day.

Zach Edey is a full go to start the season

This, perhaps more than anything else said at Media Day, should matter to Memphis Grizzlies fans. Without a healthy Zach Edey, there is no path - however optimistic it may be - to a postseason appearance. He is too important to the team on both ends of the floor.

Your eyes and the numbers should make that very clear - Edey is an impact player. And while the team would be wise to use him sparingly in the preseason, the fact that he is cleared to compete after surgery that ended his 2025-2026 campaign according to Kleiman is terrific news. The more camaraderie and chemistry he can develop with Cameron Boozer, the better.

While it wasn't all good injury news - Micah Peavy, on the edge of the roster in terms of cuts, will not be able to start training camp due to an ankle injury - Edey's availability matters most for Memphis' goals both now and in the future.

Grizzlies’ Cam Boozer smiles as he speaks to the media about the National Marrow Donor Program registry on World Marrow Donor Day in the lobby of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on September 22, 2026. As a child, Boozer donated his cord blood to his older brother Cormani Boozer to cure him of sickle cell disease. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Boozer's passing impresses

IIsalo specifically mentioned the "high level" ability to create of Boozer, the 3rd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies, in his availability. He also said he expects the team to use Boozer in a variety of ways...

What does that mean? Could "Point Forward" Boozer open the door to a possible Jaylen Wells/Cedric Coward/Jerami Grant/Boozer/Edey starting five? Perhaps that is a bit too ambitious, especially if Iisalo's words about another player (see below) are to be believed. And Iisalo also mentioned the likely growing pains Boozer will face in his rookie season.

Even so, it's rare for a player to come out of their freshman year as accomplished and polished as a player as Boozer. There's a reason he is one of the favorites in a loaded Rookie of the Year field. And Cam will only see his opportunities in Memphis grow.

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Jerome in the pole position for starting Point Guard

As fun as "Point Forward" Boozer will eventually be, and as high as some are on the potential of Scotty Pippen Jr., based off of Media Day Tuomas Iisalo has an idea of who the "replacement" for Ja Morant at point guard will be.

Ty Jerome.

Any time a player gets mentioned indirectly in the same rarified air as Luka Doncic, they are clearly on the mind of a basketball coach more than we may have originally thought. Jerome Was indeed electric offensively last season, but it was in such a small sample size that it's hard to take it fully seriously.

Clearly Tuomas Iisalo took note. Will Jerome, with a longer runway for opportunity with a team no longer "tanking", be able to prove that last season's productivity can be sustained? It may be a tall task, but if Jerome can be even 75% of the player he was last year over an entire season? He would be on one of the most valuable contracts in the entire NBA.

Whether that would mean the Grizzlies have found their Morant "replacement", or perhaps a valuable trade piece by the deadline this Winter, remains to be seen. For now, the two public leaders of the franchise seem excited for a new season.

And whatever may come along with it.