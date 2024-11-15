Point Spread: Oddsmakers See Purdue's Long Home Win Streak Ending vs. Alabama on Friday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 13-ranked Purdue and No 2 Alabama get together at Mackey Arena, and the two schools have a lot in common.
Both made it to the Final Four a year ago — and both lost their to national champion Connecticut.
Both teams would love to get back to the Final Four in San Antonio this year, and they've both got a chance. Alabama has several returning starters and is ranked second in the country for good reason.
The Crimson Tide is the highest-ranked visitor into Mackey Arena in almost 13 years. The last team ranked in the top two to visit Purdue was No. 2 Ohio State on Feb. 20, 2011, a 76-63 Purdue victory. The Crimson Tide will be the highest-ranked nonconference team to play in Mackey Arena since Mackey Arena's very first game, a 73-71 loss to No. 1 UCLA on Dec. 6, 1967.
That's a long time ago.
Purdue has won 21 straight home games, but oddsmakers think that might end on Friday night, According to the FanDuel gambling website, Alabama is a 3.5-pointy favorite as of 5 p.m. ET. The opening line was 2. The over/under is 164.5.
The two teams played last December in Toronto in a real home game for former Purdue center Zach Edey. The Boilers won 92-86.
The Boilermakers have won 29 straight games at Mackey against nonconference foes and are 59-2 since the start of the 2015-16 season against nonconference opponents .
Purdue hasn't lost a nonconference regular-season game since Dec. 8, 2020 at Miami — a span of 1,439 days and 38 games according to the Purdue media relatons team.. The streak is tied for the fifth-longest streak in NCAA history. Purdue has defeated seven teams ranked in the AP top 11 during that streak.
Here's everything you need to know on the numbers for this game.
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 3-0
Purdue overall vs. spread: 1-2
- Purdue home record: 3-0
Purdue home vs. spread: 1-2
- Purdue road record: 0-0
Purdue road vs spread: 0-0
- Purdue record as favorite: 3-0
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 1-2
- Purdue record as underdog: 0-0
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Purdue over total: 2
Purdue under total: 1
Purdue results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did nbot cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
Alabama results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Yale Bulldogs have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Alabama defeated UNC-Asheville110-54 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (164) went over the 159.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): Alabama defeated Arkansas State 88-79 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (167) went over the 164.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): Alabama defeated McNeese 72-64 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (136) went under the 167.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-0.
