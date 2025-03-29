Purdue's All-Time History vs. No. 1 Seeds in NCAA Tournament
Purdue has struggled against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers' loss to Houston on Friday night was their ninth-straight defeat without a win against No. 1s, dating back to 1997. Here's the complete list of bad memories.
In this story:
Purdue's NCAA Tournament history vs. double-digit seeds has been well documented, but there's another stat that stands out, too. After losing to Houston 62-60 on Friday night in Indianapolis, the Boilers are now 0-9 all-time against No. 1.
That's the worst among all Big Ten teams. Illinois is 0-6, second-worst among league teams that have never beaten a No. 1 seed. Indiana (5-4) is the only Big Ten school with a winning record (5-4) vs. top seeds in the tournament.
Here is Purdue's history vs. No. 1 seeds.
- March 15, 1997: No. 8 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Kansas 75-61 in the second round of the Southeast Regional in Memphis, Tenn. after beating Rhode Island in their opening game. Purdue was 18-12 that season.
- March 23, 2003: No. 9 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Texas 77-67 in the second round of the South Regional in San Antonio, Texas. The Boilermakers beat No. 8 seed LSU 80-56 in the first round. Purdue was 19-11 that season, and this was Gene Keady's last NCAA Tournament at Purdue. They missed the dance in his final two seasons in 2004 and 2005.
- March 18, 2007: No. 9 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Florida 74-67 in the second round of the Midwest Region in New Orleans, La.. Purdue beat No. 8 Arizona 72-63 in the first round. Purdue finished the season 22-12 and Florida went on to win its second-straight NCAA title.
- March 26, 2009: No. 5 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Connecticut 72-60 in the regional semifinals in Glendale, Ariz.. Purdue beat Northern Iowa and Washington the first week to get to the regional. The Boilers finished 27-10 in 2009. Connecticut made the Final Four but lost to Michigan State in the national semifinals. North Carolina won the title.
- March 26, 2010: No. 4 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Duke in the regional semifinals in Houston, Texas. Purdue beat No. 13 Siena and then No. 5 Texas A&M in overtime to advance. Duke would go on to win the national title, beating Butler in Indianapolis. Purdue finished the season with a 29-6 record.
- March 23, 2017: No. 4 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Kansas 98-66 in the regional semifinals in Kansas City, Mo. Purdue beat Vermont on Iowa State the first week before running into a Kansas squad that would lose to Oregon in the regional final. Purdue was 27-8 that year.
- March 30, 2019: No. 3 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Virginia 80-75 in overtime in the regional finals of the South Region in Louisville, Ky. Purdue beat Old Dominion and Villanova the first week, then beat No. 2 seed Tennessee in overtime to advance to the regional final. Virginian would go on to win the national title. The Boilermakers finished 26-10.
- April 8, 2024: No. 1 seed Purdue (Midwest) lost to No. 1 seed Connecticut (East) 75-60 in the NCAA championship game in Glendale, Ariz. Purdue beat No 16 seed Grambling State and No. 8 Utah State the first weekend in Indianapolis, then beat No. 5 seed Gonzaga and No. 2 seed Tennessee in the regionals in Detroit, Mich., advance to the school's first Final Four in 44 years. The Boilermakers beat N.C. State 63-50 in the national semifinals before losing to the back-to-back national champs. Purdue, led by two-time national Player of the year Zach Edey, finished the season with a 34-5 record.
- March 28, 2025: No. 4 seed Purdue lost to No. 1 seed Houston 62-60 in the regional semifinals of the Midwest Region in Indianapolis, Ind. Purdue beat No. 13 High Point and No. 12 McNeese for the right to come home to Indy, but lost on a last-second basket. Purdue finished the season 24-12.
Published