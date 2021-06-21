Purdue Alumni Team Accepted Into The Basketball Tournament

Purdue's alumni basketball team, the Men of Mackey, were accepted into The Basketball Tournament's 64-team field on Monday. The team will compete in the single-elimination tournament for a chance to win $1 million.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Men of Mackey, Purdue basketball's alumni team, was admitted into The Basketball Tournament's field of 64 teams on Monday. They will compete in the $1 million, single-elimination summer basketball tournament which will be broadcast live on ESPN networks.

The team will compete in the Columbus Regional at The Ohio State University’s Covelli Center from July 23-27.

The Men of Mackey will compete in The Basketball Tournament for the first time last season and advanced to the second round before losing to the Syracuse alumni team, Boeheim’s Army.

The roster is organized by Ryan Kay and coached by former Boilermaker guard Ryne Smith, who played at Purdue from 2008-2012. This year's roster includes:

Robbie Hummel (2007-12)

Lewis Jackson IV (2008-12)

Kelsey Barlow (2009-12)

A.J. Hammons (2012-16)

Jon Octeus (2014-15)

Isaac Haas (2014-18)

Jacquil Taylor (2014-2017)

Evan Boudreaux (2018-20)

Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan)

Frank Gaines (Purdue Fort Wayne)

The Men of Mackey enter the tournament as a No. 8 seed and will take on the No. 9 seed Tennessee alumni team, the Ballinteers, in the team’s first-round game on Friday, July 23 at 7 pm ET.

If the Men of Mackey advance to the second round, they will face the winner of the Ohio State alumni team, Carmen’s Crew, and Mid American Unity on Sunday, July 25 at 4 pm ET. The third and final games of the Columbus Regional will take place on Tuesday, July 27, with television broadcast information set to be announced at a later date.

Two teams will advance from each of The Basketball Tournament’s four regionals to compete during Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and the semifinals will be on Aug. 1.

The Basketball Tournament Championship game will be Aug. 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.

